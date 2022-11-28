It Is More Blessed To Give

Any relationship you are in should be more about the other person than about yourself.

Paul lived by example to the Ephesians and that must be how you live today.

Be example of Jesus Christ to all.

And when Paul says to support the weak, he does not mean, doing everything for them.

Instead, he says to support the weak – be there for them, help them where they truly need help.

Do not do all their work, but help them along the way.

You are called to help the weak, whether they are weak in spirit or weak in mind or weak in body.

If they are weak in the spirit, then you must help them to grow in faith and God’s wisdom.