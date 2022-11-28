The Thin Man (1934) • Starring William Powell • Myrna Loy

The Thin Man is a 1934 American pre-Code comedy mystery directed by W.

S.

Van Dyke and based on the 1934 novel of the same name by Dashiell Hammett.

The film stars William Powell and Myrna Loy as Nick and Nora Charles, a leisure-class couple who enjoy copious drinking and flirtatious banter.

Nick is a retired private detective who left his very successful career when he married Nora, a wealthy heiress accustomed to high society.

Their wire-haired fox terrier Asta was played by canine actor Skippy.

In 1997, the film was added to the United States National Film Registry, having been deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."