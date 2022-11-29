Temps drop to the 30s tonight, storm system moves in Tuesday night

It turned out to be a pretty nice day and our weather will remain quiet this evening.

Under mostly cloudy skies, low temperatures will be in the 30s.

Our next storm system develops and moves in late tomorrow.

Strong south winds, ahead of the approaching area of low pressure, will boost temperatures into the 50s, even with mostly cloudy skies.

We'll eventually see scattered rain showers in the evening changing to a couple of snow showers overnight.

Get ready for the wind to really pick up on Wednesday along with much colder temperatures.