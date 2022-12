Seven factors that make highly intelligent people less content

Here are the top 7 reasons why smart people are less content.

Although intelligence is a crucial component of life, happiness is not always a result of intelligence.

What difficulties, then, do only those with high intelligence encounter?

First off, educated people tend to have fewer friends and have a harder time finding love.

And because they tend to be introverts with high standards and a propensity to overthink things, highly brilliant people prefer to be alone more often than not.