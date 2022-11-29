LFA TV 11.29.22 @11am Live From America: RISING UP ALL OVER THE WORLD!

Kari Lake's message to you - Katie Hobbs sues AZ county for not certifying votes - Mohave County officials were threatened with felonies if they didn't certify - Adam Schiff is BIG mad that he's about to lose power - Riots are starting all over the world - Gun grab moves forward in lame duck session - The federal government is working to take down Elon Musk - Twitter to stop all COVID policy due to it being all lies - What is going on with the war on Jewish people - Mike Lindell officially running for RNC chair position