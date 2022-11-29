When You Finish Saving The World Movie

When You Finish Saving The World Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A mother and her teenage son (Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard) can't seem to connect, yet they try to find that bond in other people.

She latches on to a young boy (Billy Bryk) she meets at her women's shelter, while her son falls in love with an extremely political student (Alisha Boe) at his school.

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg starring Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, Jay O.

Sanders, Billy Bryk, Eleonore Hendricks release date January 20, 2023 (in theaters)