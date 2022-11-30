Megan Fox LIVE! The Idaho 4 and the Moscow Maggot Murders: Do we have a suspect?

Get in here.

You've done it now.

You got me interested in this horrific murder case in Idaho where four college co-eds were stabbed to death while they slept.

There are some things I need to say.

What is going on with the True Crime community and why are they attacking police after 17 days?

The frenzy is building and true crime wannabes are descending on Moscow, Idaho.

Can this case be solved?

Why is it taking so long?

Who is this rumored suspect?

I will have it all.

If you want to see how real investigation works when it comes to active cases, tune in here.

This is one of those times I hate my profession and I'm going to spill why.

The media is so CRAP.

Join me to discuss what's going right and what's going really wrong.