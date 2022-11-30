Why I Invest in Income Stocks Rather than Growth ones

Income investing is the thing that provides you with cash flow on a quarterly or monthly basis.

There are plenty of dividend ETFs like QYLD , XYLD , RYLD and many more that pay out dividends each and every month.

As a former business owner, I can tell you that it is really important to have money money in your pocket.

I had situations where the business relied only on my portfolio income.

Thanks to owning monthly paying stocks, I have managed to pull things off, and I am really grateful for investing in those assets.