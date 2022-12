Should You BUY MPW Dividend Stock? (High Yield, Huge Discount)

Each and every income investor dreams of the same thing - ways to get passive income.

Stocks like MPW tend to yield high dividends, while offering a safer investing environment, due to the fact that they are a basket from many stocks.QYLD , SCHD , NOBL are just a small part of the most well known dividend focused ETFs out there.

But in today’s video we are going to discuss an ETF that has fallen under the radar, but we think is an amazing stock that everyone should consider owning!