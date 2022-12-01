DJ Dacha - Love Religion - DL117

Last one for the end of 2015?

I don't know... we have five days left before 2016 is here... Anyway, here is one more time real deep and soulful house pick for the fresh start in 2016, check out some new and some well known faces: Escort, JKriv, Bugzy Siegel, Michele Papa, MJ White, Guido P, Erick B's, Beat Rivals, Alex Millet, Emory Toler, Soulbridge, Two 4 Soul, Nontu Xulu, DJ Spen, David Anthony, Bennett Holland, DJ Nic-E, Daniel Barross, Tropicall, Artone, Marc Tasio, Djeff Afrozila, Richard Earnshaw, Mr. Moon, Mark Lewis, Mortimer Snerd III, Steve Miggedy Maestro