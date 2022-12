FULL EPISODE | Big Easy Motors: Get My Goat

With the business of the Bomb Factory growing, the team is hired by a man who is looking to create the car of his childhood dreams--a 1967 Pontiac GTO capable of going 0-60 mph in under 5 seconds.

Armed with only $50,000 and the a shell of a car, the Bomb Factory struggles to build true muscle from just skin and bones.