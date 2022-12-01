ARCHIVE: AUKUS Pact Means China🇨🇳 Can Strike Australia🇦🇺 With Nuclear Weapons-Victor Gao

FIRST AIRED: 02/10/2021.

We firstly speak to Victor Gao, Vice President of the Centre for China and Globalization.

He discusses Western navies sailing close to China as it marked its 72nd National Day, the West using freedom of navigation to challenge China’s sovereignty, the recent energy crisis in China and its causes, the AUKUS security pact between Australia, the UK and the United States which would provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and why this would mean Australia would no longer be safe from a nuclear strike should the horror of a war between China and the US and its allies occur.