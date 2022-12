LFA TV 12.01.22 @9am LOUD MAJORITY: WE MUST TAKE THE LEFT'S WAR ON CHILDREN SERIOUSLY!

The Left's child fetish is no longer a secret, and they are fighting an ideological war to gain influence on children.

Balenciaga ad campaign scandal is being downplayed by leftists - that's how you know it's serious.

Elon Musk says Twitter has interfered in elections.

Former head of "Trust and Safety" at Twitter Yoel Roth says censoring Hunter Biden Laptop was a mistake.

It turns out "Wind Energy" isn't as green as it once seemed.

Mass layoffs are coming to CNN.