Booker Goes Supernova for 51, Tatum Continues MVP Pace, KD Drops 39 on Wizards

Devin Booker got hot in Phoenix last night, scoring 51 points in 3 quarters.

Jayson Tatum is continuing his MVP pace, putting up 49 points in a win over the Heat.

Kevin Durant dropped an efficient 39 points on 13 of 20 shooting to carry the Nets over the Wizards.