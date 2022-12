First Country: Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at A Time' Sampler, Lainey Wilson's 'New Friends', Jelly Roll's 'She' & More | Billboa

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week.

Morgan Wallen releases a three song sampler, Jelly Roll's new sound on 'She', Lainey Wilson adds new songs like 'New Friends' to her new hit album 'Bell Bottom Country' and more.