Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands from West

As fighting intensifies around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations on Ukraine but the West must recognize Russia's "new territories." It comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he was willing to talk if Putin were looking for a way to end the war.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.