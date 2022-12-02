He Is Not Here/Did You Know Pt. 26

The reason the tomb was and still is empty is Jesus is alive!

That is what we remember and celebrate as believers in Christ.

In this lesson Pastor Michael Pilmore concludes this series by looking at how Peter & John upon hearing the news that Jesus was alive from the women ran to the empty tomb to see for themselves.

So, just like these women why not step out of your comfort zone and witness to someone else about His resurrection power and His sacrifice to save us and allow your friends and family to experience a life in Jesus.