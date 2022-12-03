Sad quotes about life that will touch your soul & make you cry

Here are most broken heart touching sad quotes about life & love.

Has anyone ever try to think of this as to why we are being sad?

We just go for a casual look over why we are being sad like our results were poor, our beloved ditched us, and parents scolded you or may be someone rejected you.

But if we look carefully then this is not the real problem behind all of these problems which makes us sad.

The real problem is within us, we could have prevented them easily.

Our results were poor because we didn’t study properly for the exams. She ditched you because she got a better person than you, our parents scolded us because we did something wrong which is unacceptable by our parents or someone rejected you because you made the chance for that person o that he can reject you.

Whatever it is we are sad now and to cope with this we can read sad quotes about life and can feel good from inside.

This is the one of the most popular video on this youtube channel.

It has more than 444k views till now.