The Mean One - Official Trailer Grinch Horror Parody (2022) David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin

The Grinch steals a lot more than Christmas in this forthcoming horror parody/sequel to the classic Dr. Seuss yuletide tale.

Terrifer 2's David Howard Thornton plays the titular green meanie while Krystle Martin plays an adult Cindy You-Know-Who out for revenge twenty years later.

Director Steven LaMorte's The Mean One opens in theaters on December 9th.