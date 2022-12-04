Samara Morrigan Royal Ball Python Hissed At Me

Someone gave attitude and hissed at me for the first time since I've had her.

I heard it but I wasn't sure exactly what I was hearing or where it was coming from so I'd pull my hand out of her house and listen.

I did that a couple of times until I realized she was hissing.

She was fine after having her out within a few seconds and then she relaxed with some tongue flicking.

If you listen closely she hisses twice.

Once when I first touch her and again as I start to pick her up.

That is known as a defensive trade in snakes.