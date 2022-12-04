LIVE: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Watch Party | NFL Week 13

Chicago Bears vs.

Green Bay Packers Live Streaming Scoreboard comes your way from Bears Now by Chat Sports for NFL Week 13.

Chat Sports host Harrison Graham will have live play-by-play, highlights, stats & updates as the Bears host the Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Bears injury report focuses on QB Justin Fields as he’s expected to start after being a full participant on Thursday and Friday during Bears’ practices.

Aaron Rodgers was cleared off of the Packers injury report as he’s also expected to play.

Today's Bears vs.

Packers game will air exclusively on Fox, but if you don't have cable or don't want to pay for a stream via the Fox Sports App, ESPN+ or any other streaming service, we have you covered here at Bears Now starting with a pregame show at 11:45a CT.