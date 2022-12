Starmer: Labour would replace unelected House of Lords

Sir Keir Starmer says a Labour government would replace the "unelected" House of Lords with a "new, smaller, democratically elected second chamber".

The Labour leader says the plan is "less expensive" and "represents the regions and nations of the United Kingdom".

Starmer is speaking in Leeds, unveiling plans for a "new Britain".

Report by Brooksl.

