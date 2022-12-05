This Is How I Do Things Without Hands | BORN DIFFERENT
BORN with Tetra-Amelia syndrome, Chassidy Young, 34, has no hands and short legs, but she doesn&apos;t let that hold her back.

Chassidy invited Truly into her home, so we could get an insight into her daily morning routine.

She explained: &quot;Some people may think my morning routine is very abnormal, but it&apos;s very normal.&quot; The disability advocate checks her TikTok messages first thing and responds to her followers.

Chassidy said: &quot;I started making content about my disability in 2016.&quot; With the help from her sister, Chassidy gets washed and tucks into breakfast before reading some positive affirmations to kick off the day.

Talking about her disability, she says: &quot;I always tell people there is not one way to do something.

So because you&apos;re doing something one way, doesn&apos;t mean Chassidy has to do it the same way.

That&apos;s what I do every day!&quot;