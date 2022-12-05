This Is How I Do Things Without Hands | BORN DIFFERENT

BORN with Tetra-Amelia syndrome, Chassidy Young, 34, has no hands and short legs, but she doesn't let that hold her back.

Chassidy invited Truly into her home, so we could get an insight into her daily morning routine.

She explained: "Some people may think my morning routine is very abnormal, but it's very normal." The disability advocate checks her TikTok messages first thing and responds to her followers.

Chassidy said: "I started making content about my disability in 2016." With the help from her sister, Chassidy gets washed and tucks into breakfast before reading some positive affirmations to kick off the day.

Talking about her disability, she says: "I always tell people there is not one way to do something.

So because you're doing something one way, doesn't mean Chassidy has to do it the same way.

That's what I do every day!"