Miss you forever brother ...

I started social media around 12 years old with my best friend here in this video Carson Kurtz.

It was our dream to become somewhat of an influence to people and make them smile and he was the only one that wanted to do the discipline media stuff with me, we began to grow and we got bullied it school and he kinda stopped and after that he passed away not long later.

That then inspired me to push harder, I gained 1.7 million on tiktok still have 70,000 on instagram but I believe it’s all because of my best friend and I’m not and near as I believe I will be i miss you so very much man, I know your happy and one day we’ll be together 💙💙 CK🕊️