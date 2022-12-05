BFGC - Nov 27, 2022 Accepting Yeshua

God's Word tells us that Yehovah sent His only begotten son to die on a cross for us, that we might have the opportunity to be brought back into fellowship with God and to be adopted into the heavenly family.

When a person accepts God's Plan for Redemption, they must accept God's rules for that covenant and be willing to follow and obey as disciples of Yeshua.

Believers are commanded to share the good news of God's Plan for mankind with others, and to live a testimony that demonstrates the light of God in their daily actions and behavior.

In the Gospel of John, we are given multiple examples of what Christ has provided to every disciple as the promised one of Yehovah.

When the Gospel Message is preached, believers need to include in the message that we now have a good shepherd watching over us, we have the promise of Godly provision for all of our hungers, we can trust God's Word as the truth we need to live our lives today, and that the hope of our resurrection is found in our relationship with the one who defeated death on our behalf.