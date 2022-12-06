Eyes Are Windows To The Soul (Reflections And Hypnosis)

Eyes are the most beautiful part of the human body, it is simply not an argument.

As one our our 5 senses what we take in visually effects us in a big way when both paying attention aware and not paying attention in our autopilot state of mind.

Here we will cover 3 major examples of what the eyes are able to be used for in a positive and negative context as all concepts are easily reversible.

PLEASE USE WHAT YOU LEARN HERE FOR GOOD AND NOT FOR EVIL.

Hypnosis is a very real thing that comes from internal influence coming from outer dimensions and so I wanted to assist in breaking that programming and using it for good instead.

LAMB CULTURE WILL PREVAIL.

TRUST IN ME AND I WILL GRANT YOU VICTORY.