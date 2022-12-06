Documentary On The Story Of Panini Stickers

We sent our man Alex Reid to the home of Panini stickers to find out why the primitive ritual of tearing open a packet of stickers and filling an album still stirs a magical feeling in a digital age.

Prepare to indulge yourself in swapsies, shinies and the search for Gary Lineker... - For the latest news, visit our website here - https://www.fourfourtwo.com/ Like us on Facebook here - https://www.facebook.com/FourFourTwo Follow us on Twitter here - https://twitter.com/FourFourTwo Follow us on Snapchat - FourFourTwoUK