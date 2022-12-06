Newark Liberty International Airport is the largest airport in New Jersey and one of the busiest airports in the United States.
Serving more than 33 million passengers a year, Newark Liberty offers nonstop flights to over 150 destinations worldwide.
The airport is a major hub for United Airlines and has been voted the best airport in North America by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine for six consecutive years.
Newark Liberty features two passenger terminals: Terminal A, which handles most domestic flights, and Terminal B, which handles most international flights and some domestic flights.