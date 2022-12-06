Newark Liberty International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport is the largest airport in New Jersey and one of the busiest airports in the United States.

Serving more than 33 million passengers a year, Newark Liberty offers nonstop flights to over 150 destinations worldwide.

The airport is a major hub for United Airlines and has been voted the best airport in North America by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine for six consecutive years.

Newark Liberty features two passenger terminals: Terminal A, which handles most domestic flights, and Terminal B, which handles most international flights and some domestic flights.