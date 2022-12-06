Suspect shot after pointing gun at officer inside California police compound

A man in Rialto, California, was shot by a police officer after following a vehicle into a secure parking area at the police department and aiming a gun at an officer on Monday, December 5.

Footage released by the Rialto Police Department shows an officer pulling into a secure parking area of the police station off West Rialto Avenue.

According to Chief Mark Kling, a black Dodge Charger tailgated the officer’s car into the compound.

“The suspect, who followed the officer in the black Charger, immediately exited his vehicle, armed with a AR-15-type weapon,” Kling said.

After aiming his weapon at the officer the suspect was shot, “multiple times,” Kling said.

The suspect was handcuffed, taken into custody, and treated by paramedics.