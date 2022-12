Senator Ron Johnson Hosts Expert Forum on Covid Vaccines

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hosts a forum of world-renowned experts in Public Health, Science, Medicine, Law, and Journalism, in a public forum titled, ‘Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries,’ held in the U.S. Senate’s Hart Building, on Capitol Hill.

He will also hear testimony from victims of Covid vaccine injury.