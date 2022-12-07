Glastonbury pd caught stealing

Glastonbury pd, sat here for over an hr hiding talking to each other in this private lot.
Had to go say something can't sit out here busting my ass in the cold watching them steal from us.
Glastonbury pd, sat here for over an hr hiding talking to each other in this private lot.
Had to go say something can't sit out here busting my ass in the cold watching them steal from us.
Worthy FM accidentally played a Little Simz song that contained "racially offensive language".
Elton John will headline Glastonbury next summer, performing the last British show of his lengthy global farewell tour at the..