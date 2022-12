Tristan and Andrew Tate speak on BALENCIAGA'S pedophilic campaign!!!

The world we live in it's getting darker and darker man...I hope we don't get to live the times when pedophilia is going to be a sexual orientation bullshit,because the world is going slowly that way,it's already enough for me that the rich people can get away with it and they are doing it for hundreds of years,there are lots of cases showing that people with power can do whatever they want and this is not only about pedophilia,it's the same for any other crime that these people commit..