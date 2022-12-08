Rebuild the America First Movement or Die Trying

Do you remember the Tea Party?

The once-powerful loose group of patriots who were fed up with Barack Obama and the Democrats died a much earlier death than most realize.

Most thought it was the election of Donald Trump that sent many conservatives back into their day-to-day lives, content that the mission had been accomplished.

But as those of us who were paying attention the whole time realized, the Trump victory in 2016 was just an excuse for accepting the death of a movement that had been a shell of itself for a couple of years.