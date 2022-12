Police searching for 23-year-old wanted for Elmwood Place murder

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 23-year-old man with multiple warrants out for his arrest, including murder charges related to an Elmwood Place shooting.

Stephen Nieman is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault.

The charges come after two men were shot in the 6300 block of Vine Street on Dec.

2.

Both were taken to UC Medical Center, where 37-year-old Thomas Diego Andres was pronounced dead.