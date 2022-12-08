Melvindale man detained in Saudi Arabia for a month arrives home Thursday

A Melvindale man is finally on his way home after spending a month in a Saudi Arabian prison.

63-year-old Mohamad Salem was arrested last month at a Saudi Arabian airport.

Salem and his sons were in Saudi Arabia on a religious pilgrimage.

Now, he's making his way back home to Detroit thanks to help from the U.S. government.

“It took them a month to determine he was not a threat, but eventually, they did and now he is back on American soil, and we couldn't be any happier," Salem's attorney Abdallah Moughni said.