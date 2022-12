30+ BEST DIY CHRISTMAS Gift Basket Ideas 2022 | Episode 5 - Yummy Treats | Dollar Tree & DG

Best CHRISTMAS Gift Set Ideas 2022!

These inexpensive but impressive Christmas gift baskets are beautiful AND budget friendly.

Episode 5 of this series focuses on Christmas Yummy Treat Food gifts.

Using items from DOLLAR GENERAL and DOLLAR TREE.

These baskets make wonderful gifts for friends and loved ones and would also be a hit at any White Elephant or Secret Santa parties!