Portugal trains ahead of Morocco quarter-final

Portugal's stars trained ahead of their World Cup quarter-final match against Morocco on Saturday.

Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Pepe were among those seemingly in good spirits, after Tuesday's 6-1 win over Switzerland in the previous round.

Report by Brooksl.

