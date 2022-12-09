Royal Mail workers stage rally in Westminster to mark strike

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have staged a rally to mark another strike in the increasingly bitter dispute over "unachievable" conditions they said would "destroy" the company.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) from across the UK congregated outside Parliament in Westminster to voice their anger about the proposed changes they believe would turn them into "gig" economy workers.

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn