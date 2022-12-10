Jumbo Jet' & 'Queen of the Skies', Boeing 747, won't be manufactured anymore | Oneindia News*Special

A glorious era in the history of aviation has come to an end.

Officially, It’s curtains down for the Boeing 747.

After more than 50 amazing years, aircraft manufacturer Boeing has ended the production run of its 747 jumbo jet and a few days back, the last Boeing 747 was rolled out of a factory in Washington.

The current 747, known as the 747-8, was announced back in November, 2005, with the first cargo version delivered in August, 2011.

The passenger versions of the 747 were retired from commercial fleets years ago, while the cargo version of the plane continued to fly.

The 1574th – and last - Boeing 747 will be delivered to cargo carrier…’Atlas Air’ early next year.

Before that, it will be flown by a Boeing test pilot and painted for one last time.

Today, we take a look at the history of this majestic aircraft that was affectionately referred as ‘Jumbo Jet’…and the ‘Queen of the skies’.

