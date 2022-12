Antiestablishment Livestream Week In Review

Join me as I talk about recent Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and DC Comics rumors and stories, revealing the woke agenda of the comic book and entertainment industry!

Jennifer Lawrence claims to be the first female lead action star.

James Gunn addresses a recent The Hollywood Reporter article on the changes in the DCU.

And I will be discussing ESG Investing.

How it will affect our myths and escapes in pop culture?

