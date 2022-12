Golden Retriever Chases Little Girl Everywhere! They're Adorable Together!!

Buddy loves chasing Amelia but she loves to be chased more.

I caught the tail end (forgive the pun) of this where it seems Amelia is happy to entertain herself somewhat!

Don't we all wish we had that energy!

Milo takes an opportunity to side swipe while Teddy tries to intervine and save his little sister from being caught!