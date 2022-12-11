How Ukrainians help homeland from abroad? Ukraine in Flames

In the global era of technology, there is no need to be physically present in Ukraine in order to assist the Motherland on its way to victory.

The aid can come in many different shapes and forms, and Ukrainians are actively helping from abroad.

Some fundraise money and ship humanitarian aid or tactical equipment to Ukraine.

Others organize festivals to educate and raise awareness through cultural diplomacy.

Third tend to the need of vulnerable groups of the population.

Watch Ukraine in flames #262 to find how Ukrainians support their homeland in various ways, each in their own area of expertise, but with the common goal of bringing Victory day closer and closer.