NFL RedZone Live

NFL RedZone Live streaming scoreboard for NFL Week 14 highlights, scores, stats, highlights, news, rumors, and analysis on Sunday, December 11th.

Today’s sponsor is Fetch Rewards!

It’s a free app, get it here: https://www.chatsports.com/fetch, and enter promo code CHAT - Fetch is great because you can turn your receipts into gift cards which is great for the Holidays.

NFL Daily by Chat Sports host Mitchell Renz is here for today’s free NFL Redzone experience with play-by-play of all the NFL Highlights and big plays as they happen.

If you’re looking for the latest NFL rumors or if there is NFL injury news, we will cover it today!