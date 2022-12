Strong winter storm will develop over Colorado on Monday

Snow will begin in the mountains in the morning and will develop over Denver and the northeast plains Monday night.

Snowfall in the mountains will be 8-16 inches, the Denver area will see lighter amounts of 2-4 inches through Tuesday.

Blizzard conditions can be expect northeast of Denver and across the northeast quarter of Colorado on Tuesday – road closures will be likely along I-76 and vicinity from Fort Morgan to Julesburg.