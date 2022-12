Monday Night Movie Club #21: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

This week on the Monday Night Movie Club, Jacob Smith, Rob Motto, and Rick Aragon review the latest Rian Johnson film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery".

Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island.

When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.