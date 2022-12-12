Tripping on Travel: Rt 3, Tilton, New Hampshire
Upon watching my Thanksgiving Day footage the first time with Scott Buckley&apos;s music in the background, the filmmaker inside me decided to take some artistic liberty to use effects to briefly modify a few, brief moments in the footage to better fit the impression the background music made on me as I watched it.

The U.S. Census Bureau says Tilton, New Hampshire is a small town of only 11.9 square miles.

As of 2020, it&apos;s population was reportedly only 3,962.

It&apos;s roots trace back to 1869, when the southern portion of Sanbornton was set off and incorporated as Tilton, named in honor of Nathaniel Tilton (1726–1814), whose wealthy great-grandson, Charles E, was the owner of textile mills in the area and also the town&apos;s wealthiest citizen.