KAM DocTalk Hip and Knee Replacements

Advances in hip and knee replacements have made this once dreaded surgery less invasive and now can often be done on an outpatient basis.

In this episode of Knoxville Medicine’s Doc Talk, host Rob Page, MD and Ryan Dabbs, MD with Tennessee Orthopedic Clinic discuss the latest in robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement.

Learn how these advancements can reduce down time, ease pain, and get you back to an active lifestyle.

