Holiday Card Drive I December 12, 2022 I Micah Quinn I Bridge City News

Christmas cards are being dropped off to those in need to ensure there will be smiles on faces this holiday season.

Organizers of The Holiday Card Drive say they have handed out over 6,000 cards this year, smashing their goal of 5,000.

The cards are distributed out to seniors, veterans and community members who are in need of a pick-me-up.

Daicya Munton, the founder of the card drive, says this initiative is essential in helping out seniors in our community who are facing isolation and loneliness.