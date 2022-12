How To Calm Yourself When It Rains & Feels Crazy Crazy (Even When It's Calm Outside)

How To Calm Yourself When It Rains & Feels Crazy Crazy (Even When It's Calm Outside)When it's raining and feels like the world is enraged, know that you're not alone!

This video is all about how to calm yourself when the world feels crazy and you just can't take it.

We'll talk about how to deal with stress, how to find your coping mechanisms and how to step away from the chaos for a little while.