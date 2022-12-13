JORDAN B PETERSON FACTS THAT SUPPORTS WHAT I SAID

The only thing that anyone should be doing right now if they are going to be posting on the mssm platforms ,Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, should be these questions, and nothing else.

Especially when you are going to remain dedicated to keeping them alive and growing because of nothing more than indoctrinated, distributed distraction and only looking for attention to feel good as if it's even a good thing to be doing anything like that in the first place especially when you are a full grown Adult .

You share all the things that keep everyone from seeing and from asking why there political masters, regardless of what political theater parties they subscribe to, why are they not asking or alerting you to the most important and simple information that you should be aware of first and foremost.

But more importantly now than ever before in the history of the united states of America and in the existence of humanity .